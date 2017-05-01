WATCH: Little Big Town sing the National Anthem before Predator’s game on Sunday

Little Big Town, you’re flawless.

Not that it’s MAY, we’re only ONE month away from LakeShake and seeing the country group perform..and after yesterday’s National Anthem performance…we’re THAT much more excited!

The Nashville Predators knocked the Chicago Blackhawks out of the playoffs, but they are continuing to deliver epic performers for the National Anthem at home games, so we’re (semi) okay with it.

(Right?)

During the Blackhawks’ series, they brought out Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

Not we get Little Big Town.

The Preds play at home again on Tuesday, so we’ll have to wait and see who they bring out to perform this time!