The Beginning Of Things A post shared by Chase Bryant (@iamchasebryant) on May 2, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Okay, we need this song to be released STAT, Chase Bryant!

Chase jammin’ out to what sounds like new music while rockin’ a Cubs hat = fire.

Chase posted the video on Tuesday afternoon with the title ‘The Beginning of Things.’ It’s the first time he’s posted that caption.

Does that mean the name of his new song? Or the name of a new album??

Whatever it is, we’re likin’ what we’re hearing and seein’!