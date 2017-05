‪New Single coming 5/12 called Losing Sleep! ‬ A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on May 2, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

New music from Chris Young is coming our way!!

Chris took to his social media accounts to spread the good news that he’s ‘Losing Sleep.’

Well, he’s not actually losing sleep, nor would that be good news, but that’s the name of his new single!

The single will be out Friday, May 12th.

