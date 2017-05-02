Grandpa Rossy & Lindsay Arnold Are Safe Again On DWTS & They Have You To Thank

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold Salsa to “Universal Mind Control (UMC)” by Common on Dancing with the Stars’ Season 24 Movie Night!
Don’t forget to VOTE for #LadyAndTheGramps by clicking HERE and by calling 1-800-868-3404.
We did it! Moving on to next week. Thank you to everyone who voted! Let's keep it going. #LadyAndTheGramps pic.twitter.com/O5spxWze3D
— David Ross (@D_Ross3) May 2, 2017
These aliens are going to the Quarter Finals!!!! 😆😆😆😆😆😆 wow wow wow what a night!!! THANK YOU!… https://t.co/sZAsndO1WI
— Lindsay Arnold (@lindsayarnold) May 2, 2017
Did you happen to see this LOL moment? YIKES!
OMG literally LOLing 😂😂😂🙈🙈🤣🤣🤣🤣 @DancingABC @lindsayarnold pic.twitter.com/7Ji1Cu8e8a
— Ashley (@italiangem3737) May 2, 2017
There is no one I would rather fart in my face than @lindsayarnold 🙌 https://t.co/QA9cPYXdwd
— David Ross (@D_Ross3) May 2, 2017