Jana Kramer reportedly reunites with husband

The past 365 days have been filled with plenty of ups and downs for Jana Kramer. She had her beautiful daughter, was separated from her husband Michael Caussin, had a wonderful run on Dancing with the Stars, shared with her fans the abuse she experience in her relationship with her ex husband… Through it all though, Jana has stood strong, and now appears to be moving on with her life — by reuniting with her husband. The pair have reportedly been spotted together; she threw out the first pitch at the Dodgers game and according to E! News, was seen hanging with Michael afterwards.

It’s important to note that although the couple have been separated while Michael was in rehab, Jana never shared any intentions to divorce, and always wore her wedding band.

