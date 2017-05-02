Trisha Yearwood Shares Family Recipes & Summer in a Cup with US*99 Live in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

What’s it like to cook alongside music icon, Trisha Yearwood?

US*99’s Drew Walker found out first-hand at the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen when the pair cooked Unfriend Chicken with a side of Summer in a Cup.

From staying calm in the kitchen to not being afraid to try new things, Trisha’s let us in on her keys to casual entertaining.

Trisha shared how her Mom and Dad helped make her into the cook she is today and how she is now honoring them with recipes she’s sharing with the world.

Get your Frank Sinatra playlist ready and learn how you, too, can cook at home like Trisha Yearwood. Watch the full video here.

