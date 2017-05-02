Tuesday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman lost to Alex from Highland Park! Roman is now 116 & 13.

Mike Eli and James Young have been a part of this band since it formed in the year 2000. What band is it? This “Parking Lot Party” singer admitted that he should’ve listened to Brett Young when he warned him about his tiny dog that bites. What singer didn’t pay attention to Young’s advice? She performed her new single “Life’s About To Get Good” at Stagecoach Festival this past weekend. Which long-time country singer will release a new album this year? This song by Sam Hunt just reached #1 on the Country charts, marking his fifth #1 song to do so. What is the name of Hunt’s latest #1 song? This Old Dominion song from their “Meat and Candy” album is also slang for an adjustable baseball cap. What song is it?

Answers:

The Eli Young Band Lee Brice Shania Twain Body Like A Back road Snapback

– Stylz & Roman