BEWARE – If You Get a Google Docs Email, Do NOT Open It

It’s hard to keep up with all the scams and viruses making their way around the internet.

Many of them try to disguise themselves as genuine emails so that you’re more likely to open. That’s why, you have to stay vigilant.

This morning, B96’s Web Content Producer received a Google Docs email from an unknown sender.

She Googled the sender’s name and found out that it was an event organizer in the Chicago area. While legit, something told her NOT to open the email because why would someone she doesn’t know send her a Google Docs file?

Upon further examination, she saw that the email address, hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com, was definitely sketchy.