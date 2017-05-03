Blake Shelton Considers Retirement?

Is Blake Shelton hanging up his spurs?

In a new interview with ET, the singer says his next album may be his last.

“I mean, that last album I made was gonna be my last — this next album I’m makin’s probably gonna be my last album,” he said. “So I really gotta decide what I wanna do.”

Shelton also said his next season on The Voice would be his last. “I don’t do entertainment anymore, kids,” he teased.

Will Blake’s next album really be his last? Only time will tell.