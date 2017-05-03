WATCH: US*99's exclusive cooking session with Trisha Yearwood in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen.

Carrie Underwood celebrates the Predators’ Game 4 win with a musical number

May 3, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, mike fisher, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues

While we’re still not over the fact that the Nashville Predators knocked the Chicago Blackhawks out of the playoffs in a [saddening] sweep, we are enjoying a lot of extra country star action happening in the NHL.

Carrie Underwood is obviously one of the most excited country stars cheering on the Predators because her husband, Mike Fisher, plays for them.

Other stars have been seen at the games, like Luke Bryan shaking his hips, and after last night, we now have Carrie Underwood + friends rockin’ out to a little DJ Khaled.

The Predators are currently up 3-1 against the St. Louis Blues as they teams travel to St. Louis for a possible elimination game for the Blues.

