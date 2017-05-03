WATCH: US*99's exclusive cooking session with Trisha Yearwood in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen.

Dunkin’ Donuts Giving Out Free Frozen Coffee

May 3, 2017 8:16 PM
Filed Under: Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is trying to make amends with its most loyal customers after pulling a popular menu item.

Customers weren’t pleased to find out that the chain was getting rid of the Coffee Coolatta, a summer staple.

To mend the broken hearts of the deprived Coolatta drinkers, Dunkin’ is giving out FREE samples of the drink that replaced it.

The new Frozen Coffee is said to be a step up from the Coffee Coolatta. It’s said to contain more coffee extra and taste more like coffee, which is the whole point isn’t it?

The chain says you can personalize the drink with flavor shots of french vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, toasted almond, blueberry, raspberry, or mocha.

Click HERE to find out when you can get the free drinks!

