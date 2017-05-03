Dunkin’ Donuts Giving Out Free Frozen Coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts is trying to make amends with its most loyal customers after pulling a popular menu item.

Customers weren’t pleased to find out that the chain was getting rid of the Coffee Coolatta, a summer staple.

To mend the broken hearts of the deprived Coolatta drinkers, Dunkin’ is giving out FREE samples of the drink that replaced it.

The new Frozen Coffee is said to be a step up from the Coffee Coolatta. It’s said to contain more coffee extra and taste more like coffee, which is the whole point isn’t it?

The chain says you can personalize the drink with flavor shots of french vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, toasted almond, blueberry, raspberry, or mocha.

