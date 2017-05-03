‘It Ain’t My Fault’ that I can’t stop watching Brothers Osborne’s new music video

Brothers Osborne recruit the current President of the United States and three former POTUS for their music video.

NBD.

And, by that, we mean they recruit their faces for the video.

The country duo released the latest video for their single, ‘It Ain’t My Fault,’ and it had me laughing out loud at my desk.

The wildly entertaining video has the brothers getting held up at a Pawn Shop (the name of their album) by four armed people, all wearing President masks.

If you’re a fan of Prison Break, then this video might look familiar to you.

“It’s a spinoff of the iconic robbery scene in the movie Point Break,” John Osborne told PEOPLE. “The media these days is flooded with all things presidential and politics. No matter what goes wrong, presidents all seem to pin the blame on something else as opposed to being accountable for their own actions. The connection and timing was perfect.”

You’ll get those references when you see them.

Enjoy this epic music video. We cannot wait to see John and TJ at LakeShake next month!