We had so much fun when Josh Turner celebrated his new album, Deep South, at US*99’s First Listen show back in March.

His first single off the album, ‘Hometown Girl,’ hit #1 and now he’s sending more of that deep-voice out to radio.

‪This is one of many ways to celebrate a #1!🏄🏽‬ A post shared by Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

His next single is ‘All About You,’ and we’re already in love with this one.

Do you think he has another hit on his hands??