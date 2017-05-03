These Are The 15 Most Kid-Friendly Cities To Visit In 2017

If you haven’t planned your family vacation for this upcoming summer, RewardExpert is here to help you plan your destination.

“As a father of two small children, I know how challenging it can be to have a successful vacation with the whole family,” Roman Shteyn, CEO of RewardExpert, said in a statement. “When choosing a vacation spot, parents want to know they’ll be taking their children somewhere safe, manageable and with a breadth of activities to keep kids entertained.”

The report was determined by looking at 53 large cities in the United States and comparing their kid-friendly recreation, city profile, and affordability to determine the below list.

Here are the 15 most kid-friendly cities to visit in 2017:

1. San Diego, California

2. San Francisco, California

3. Portland, Oregon

4. Atlanta, Georgia

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

7. Minneapolis, Minnesota

8. Seattle, Washington

9. Denver, Colorado

10. Honolulu, Hawaii

11. St. Louis, Missouri

12. Sacramento, California

13. Miami, Florida

14. Los Angeles, California

15. Boston, Massachusetts