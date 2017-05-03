Wednesday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Kourtni from Sugar Grove! Roman is now 117 & 13.
- This weekend Luke Bryan will open his “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour in Nashville! What ‘Illinois’ boy will be his opening act on all the shows?
- His album was just certified platinum, which means it’s sold over one million copies. Whose album titled ‘Ripcord’ went platinum?
- Their album called “Welcome Home” will feature collaborations with people such as Alan Jackson, Kid Rock, Dave Grohl, and Avicii in the past. Who are they?
- “Don’t Take the Girl” was the first #1 hit for this singer and husband of Faith Hill. Who is it?
- This “I Could Use a Love Song” singer is serving as the opening act on Sam Hunt‘s 15 in a 30 Tour this summer. Who is she?
Answers:
- Brett Eldredge
- Keith Urban
- The Zac Brown Band
- Tim McGraw
- Maren Morris
– Stylz & Roman