Wednesday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

May 3, 2017 9:16 AM

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Kourtni from Sugar Grove! Roman is now 117 & 13.

  1. This weekend Luke Bryan will open his “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour in Nashville! What ‘Illinois’ boy will be his opening act on all the shows?
  2. His album was just certified platinum, which means it’s sold over one million copies. Whose album titled ‘Ripcord’ went platinum?
  3. Their album called “Welcome Home” will feature collaborations with people such as Alan Jackson, Kid Rock, Dave Grohl, and Avicii in the past. Who are they?
  4. “Don’t Take the Girl” was the first #1 hit for this singer and husband of Faith Hill. Who is it?
  5. This “I Could Use a Love Song” singer is serving as the opening act on Sam Hunt‘s 15 in a 30 Tour this summer. Who is she?

Answers:

  1. Brett Eldredge
  2. Keith Urban
  3. The Zac Brown Band
  4. Tim McGraw
  5. Maren Morris

– Stylz & Roman

