WATCH: US*99's exclusive cooking session with Trisha Yearwood in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen.

BACHELOR NATION: Jade & Tanner reveal sex of their baby!

May 4, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: Bachelor in Paradise, Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, The Bachelor

Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds, Jade and Tanner, revealed earlier this year that they were expecting their first child together, due to arrive this September!

Check out the above video to find out the gender.

Congrats to the happy parents!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live