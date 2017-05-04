BACHELOR NATION: Jade & Tanner reveal sex of their baby!

Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds, Jade and Tanner, revealed earlier this year that they were expecting their first child together, due to arrive this September!
Check out the above video to find out the gender.
Do our smiles say it's a boy or a girl!? We saw the sex of the baby at our ultrasound today!! We are now even MORE excited to plan out the next few months until baby T's arrival. We look a little overwhelmed here, but I love the raw emotion on our faces. And yes, I was crying, mostly because every part of our baby is healthy and perfect so far. There are no words to describe how beautiful it was to see our little miracle. ❤️ We need to tell our family first, so we'll be revealing if our baby is a boy or a girl next week. Buuuut, in the meantime, I have a vlog for you! @people is covering our pregnancy journey until the baby is born and Episode 1 is up! You can find the link to watch in my bio! #babyreveal
Congrats to the happy parents!!