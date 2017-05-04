Kelsea Ballerini dishes on her upcoming wedding

Taste of Country asked Kelsea Ballerini about her upcoming wedding to fellow singer/songwriter, Morgan Evans.

The country couple got engaged on Christmas and have been sharing their engagement glow all over social media.

Kimmie already found out that Kelsea has set a wedding date, but now she’s spilling more about the upcoming day.

While Kelsea won’t answer ALL of the questions asked, she did answer a few–like if there will be a band or a dj, open bar, and if Taylor Swift will be a bridesmaid!

Watch the video to get all the details about Kelsea and Morgan’s upcoming nuptials!

So, we’re thinking it’ll be a winter wedding because the pair got engaged on Christmas.

Who do you think the two music-industry bridesmaids will be?!