Thursday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

May 4, 2017 9:01 AM

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman lost to Cara from Hampshire! Roman is now 117 & 14.

  1. Tim McGraw’s wife is executive producing a new daytime TV talk show that will debut this fall with Ben Aaron and Kellie Pickler as hosts. Who is she?
  2. Blake Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert until 2015. What Voice co-host is he dating now?
  3. This “More Girls Like You” singer says he spent a few years living in a “little hut” in Hawaii backpacking and surfing before moving to Nashville. Who is he?
  4. Singer John Rich shared photos of the guitar shaped pool that’s being built in his back yard. What group is Rich a part of?
  5. This “A Guy Walks Into a Bar” singer co-wrote the songs “Hey Y’all” for Cole Swindell and “She’s Just Like That” for Joe Nichols. Who is he?

Answers:

  1. Faith Hill
  2. Gwen Stefani
  3. Kip Moore
  4. Big and Rich
  5. Tyler Farr

– Stylz & Roman

