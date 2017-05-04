Thursday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman lost to Cara from Hampshire! Roman is now 117 & 14.
- Tim McGraw’s wife is executive producing a new daytime TV talk show that will debut this fall with Ben Aaron and Kellie Pickler as hosts. Who is she?
- Blake Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert until 2015. What Voice co-host is he dating now?
- This “More Girls Like You” singer says he spent a few years living in a “little hut” in Hawaii backpacking and surfing before moving to Nashville. Who is he?
- Singer John Rich shared photos of the guitar shaped pool that’s being built in his back yard. What group is Rich a part of?
- This “A Guy Walks Into a Bar” singer co-wrote the songs “Hey Y’all” for Cole Swindell and “She’s Just Like That” for Joe Nichols. Who is he?
Answers:
- Faith Hill
- Gwen Stefani
- Kip Moore
- Big and Rich
- Tyler Farr
– Stylz & Roman