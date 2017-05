Can’t wait to see him headline our Friday night of US*99 #CountryLakeShake !!

This. Is. Everything. Today.

Middays #OnTheJob 10AM - 3PM Twitter / SnapChat / Instagram: @radiodrew Name: Drew Walker Birthday: March 8th Status: Married to Jill for 15 years, our son Roy is 9 and our daughter Vivian is 6! EYE COLOR: Green HAIR CO...