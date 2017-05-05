Watch Jake Owen Enjoy the Good Life in ‘Good Company’

WATCH: US*99's exclusive cooking session with Trisha Yearwood in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen.

May 5, 2017
Jake Owen wished everyone a happy Cinco de Mayo today and shared a video for his latest laid back party anthem, “Good Company,” from his latest album, American Love.

Owen takes fans on a journey to Grand Cayman, Bahamas by way of a private jet. The country star then tours the tropical town playing for locals and school children while making sure to carve out time for some fishing with friends.

The only thing Owen is missing on his magical trip is that “special someone.”

