Midday Replay: Drew’s Dirty Margarita Recipe For #CincoDeMayo

This is our tried-and-true recipe for the most fantastic homemade margaritas anywhere (perfected by my wife Jill):

Ingredients

One can frozen Limeaid

Three cans Diet Sierra Mist

Jose Cuervo Tequila (silver is preferred)

One bottle Negro Modelo (or Corona) ::: the secret ingredient!

Instructions

1. Pour Limeaid into pitcher

2. Fill the empty limeaid can with tequila and add to pitcher

3. Pour three cans of Sierra Mist into pitcher, stirring to mix contents

4. Once the fizz has lessened, pour Negro Modelo into pitcher, again stirring slowly to mix.

5. Serve over ice (salt on rim, or directly into the drink, optional) and enjoy!