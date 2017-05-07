WATCH: US*99's exclusive cooking session with Trisha Yearwood in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen.

“Bark in the Park” Comes to Soldier Field to Benefit the Anti-Cruelty Society!

May 7, 2017 6:30 AM By Laura Taylor
Dr. Robyn Barbiers, President of the Anti-Cruelty Society, tells us about the 23rd annual 5K walk, benefiting Chicago’s oldest and largest animal welfare organization.

The dog-friendly walk takes place on Sunday, May 21st at Soldier Field. Registration begins at 8:30 AM, the walk starts at 10:00 AM, and the fun goes until 2:00 PM!

After the 5K, walkers will enjoy watching the dogs on the agility course, a craft center, a scavenger hunt, food, refreshments, beer, prizes, live music, and more.

Register in advance to save $5.00! Plus, you’ll have more time to raise funds for the race. The top individual fundraiser will win an amazing package including Cubs tickets, Chicago architecture tour passes, and a distillery tour! All proceeds benefit the animals at The Society and support its programs.

Get registered at barkinthepark.org, and learn more about The Society at anticruelty.org.

