The PAWS Chicago 5K Walk/Run Registration is Now Open!

Listen as Carrie Cihasky of PAWS Chicago tells us all about this year’s PAWS Chicago 5K and Team PAWS:

Sign up now for the annual PAWS Chicago 5K Walk/Run at beautiful Montrose Harbor!

Head over to pawschicago.org/5k to register now if you plan to run or walk to save lives on Sunday, June 4th.

Registration begins at 7:30, and the run starts at 9:00. Walkers are welcome to bring their doggies along, and they will start at 9:15.

Funds raised from the 5K support the lifesaving programs of PAWS Chicago, an organization that’s lowered the number of homeless animals killed by a whopping 80% since they opened their doors in 1997. That’s incredible! But there’s still more work to be done. We want no animal to ever have to be euthanized, and PAWS is determined to meet that goal!

And you can help! Register to take part in the race, or make a donation. Click here for more info.

Plus, if you raise $200 or more, you’ll get exclusive access to the Hero Hangout, complete with VIP food, beer, cocktails, prizes, treats, and goodies.

Can’t make the 5K, but know you’ll be running in other races this year? Join Team PAWS, and make your miles matter! Learn more about how to become a member of Team PAWS here.

