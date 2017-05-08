Brad Paisley announces Weekend Warrior World Tour

YES!!! After the incredible release of his new album “Love and War,” which happens to be country music’s first VISUAL album as well, Brad has continued with the amazing news by announcing his 2017 Weekend Warrior World Tour!

Best part?!?! (For us, anyways… he’s coming to IL… TWICE!!!!)

Brad Paisley, 2017 Weekend Warrior World Tour Dates:

May 18 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

May 19 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

May 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 16 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 17 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

June 24 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

June 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 30 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

July 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

July 24 — Gavle, Sweden @ Furuviksparken

July 25 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

July 28 — Seljord, Norway @ Countryfestivalen

Aug. 3 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 5 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 6 — Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theater

Aug. 10 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center

Aug. 12 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino

Aug. 13 — Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair

Aug. 18 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Country Thunder

Aug. 19 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre

Aug. 20 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ MTS Centre

Aug. 25 — Grand Island, Neb. @ Nebraska State Fair

Aug. 26 — Red Wing, Minn. @ Treasure Island Casino

Sept. 1 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp

Sept. 2 — Dallas, Texas @ Irving Music Factory

Sept. 8 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 9 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 10 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 15 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre