Brad Paisley announces Weekend Warrior World Tour

YES!!! After the incredible release of his new album “Love and War,” which happens to be country music’s first VISUAL album as well, Brad has continued with the amazing news by announcing his 2017 Weekend Warrior World Tour!
Best part?!?! (For us, anyways… he’s coming to IL… TWICE!!!!)
Brad Paisley, 2017 Weekend Warrior World Tour Dates:
May 18 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
May 19 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
May 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 16 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
June 17 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 24 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
June 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 30 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
July 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
July 24 — Gavle, Sweden @ Furuviksparken
July 25 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund
July 28 — Seljord, Norway @ Countryfestivalen
Aug. 3 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 5 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 6 — Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theater
Aug. 10 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center
Aug. 12 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino
Aug. 13 — Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair
Aug. 18 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Country Thunder
Aug. 19 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre
Aug. 20 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ MTS Centre
Aug. 25 — Grand Island, Neb. @ Nebraska State Fair
Aug. 26 — Red Wing, Minn. @ Treasure Island Casino
Sept. 1 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp
Sept. 2 — Dallas, Texas @ Irving Music Factory
Sept. 8 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 9 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 10 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 15 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre