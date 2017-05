This pic… ❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 7, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

That smile says it all!

Carrie Underwood shared the above photo from the Nashville Predators game on Sunday, May 7th.

Mike Fisher is all smiles as he sees his good luck charm, Isaiah.

And we’re sure the smiles continued well after the game, as the Predators knocked out the St. Louis Blues to advance on to the Western Conference Final, marking the first time the team has advanced into the final in franchise history.