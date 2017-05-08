Chef Doug Psaltis’ Windy City Smokeout Preview: Bub City Trucker Snacks

Chef Doug Psaltis has worked in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens with the industry’s most lauded chefs, having earned three stars from the new york times and a Michelin star while running the kitchen at country restaurant in new york city. Today, he is part of the nationally renowned lettuce entertain you enterprises (Leye) and serves as chef / partner of some of the company’s newest ventures—rpm Italian and RPM S—in conjunction with celebrity couple bill and Giuliana Rancic and RJ Jerrod and Molly Melman.

He has also partnered with the Melman siblings to open some of Chicago’s most sought-after restaurants including bbq and country music spot, Bub City; the tiki-inspired underground lounge, three dots and a dash; lively neighborhood noodle shop, ramen-san; joint restaurant and music-and-events space, bub city & Joe’s Live, in Rosemont, illinois; and the most recent expansion of RPM Italian to washington, d.c. psaltis and his partners also host each summer the Midwest’s premier country music, bbq and craft beer festival, Windy City Smokeout.

The team has several upcoming projects in the works, including a new venture in downtown Chicago set for 2017.

RECIPE:

BUB CITY TRUCKER SNACKS

RECIPE COURTESY OF CHEF DOUG PSALTIS

MAKES 8

INGREDIENTS

8 PREMIUM SALTINE CRACKERS

1/2 CUP SPICY PIMENTO CHEESE SPREAD (SEE RECIPE BELOW)

8 SLICES MT. OLIVE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES

1 TEXAS HOT LINK SAUSAGE, SLICED INTO 1/2″ ROUNDS

METHOD

1. SPREAD EACH CRACKER WITH 1 TBSP. PIMENTO CHEESE.

2. TOP EACH WITH A PICKLE SLICE THEN A HOT LINK ROUND.

3. PLACE ONTO A LARGE PLATE OR PLATTER AND ENJOY!

SPICY PIMENTO CHEESE SPREAD

INGREDIENTS

1 CUP FULL-FAT MAYONNAISE

1/3 CUP CREAM CHEESE, AT ROOM TEMPERATURE

4 OZ. (1 CUP) SHREDDED SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE

2 TBSP. HOT PICKLED JALAPEÑO PEPPERS, DRAINED AND CHOPPED

2 TBSP. DICED PIMENTOS, DRAINED

1 TBSP. CHIPOTLE CHILES IN ADOBO SAUCE

2 TBSP. SCALLIONS, THINLY SLICED

METHOD

1. IN A FOOD PROCESSOR, WHIP THE CREAM CHEESE AND MAYONNAISE UNTIL JUST COMBINED.

2. MIX IN THE SHREDDED CHEDDAR, JALAPENOS, PIMENTOS AND CHIPOTLE CHILE IN ADOBO SAUCE UNTIL INCORPORATED.

3. FOLD IN SCALLIONS. CHILL UNTIL READY TO SERVE.