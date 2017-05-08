Family Feud Contestant Had No Clue How to Answer the Fast Money Questions!

Well you can’t say this Family Feud contestant’s answers weren’t original as he gave the completely wrong answers during the final round of the game show!
At least his family won the round so he got a shot to redeem himself!
quite possibly the single-handed, dumbest answer in #FamilyFeud history. @TheClemReport @KFCBarstool pic.twitter.com/kuIGWTT9fh
— Clydizzle6865 (@Stones6865) May 7, 2017
@TheClemReport jesus christ, the 'oink' kid struck again. His answers are absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/nHyr74BUuZ
— Clydizzle6865 (@Stones6865) May 7, 2017