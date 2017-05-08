Grandpa Rossy dances to Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind”

It was a pleasure to watch David Ross play for the Cubs and it has been a complete pleasure to watch him (impressively) compete on Dancing with the Stars.

During Monday’s competition, Grandpa Rossy & partner Lindsay Arnold waltzed to Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” and received their highest score yet, 36 out of 40!! The pair also danced to “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which didn’t score as well but did enough to keep them on the show for next week’s semifinals.



Monday’s competition got particularly emotional for Ross as Lindsay Arnold had chosen “Humble and Kind” for the pair to dance to BECAUSE she said it reminded her of Ross, of how he is with his family.Grandpa Rossy teared up reflecting on his time with Lindsay on the show, “It’s an emotional roller coaster you go on in this journey. I think you see it from everybody week in and week out, it’s pretty amazing. It’s an amazing show. Teach you a lot about yourself.”Oh — and did we mention Brett Eldredge was showing Grandpa Rossy some love too?!?!?!