Jason Aldean is Gonna Be a Dad

Jason Aldean is going to be a father again!

Aldean and his wife Brittany made the announcement this afternoon via social media.

“Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn’t be happier to add to our family,” Aldean wrote. “This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼”

“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” wrote Brittany. “This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep 🙈 This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!”

Alden has two daughters, Kendyl and Keeley from his previous marriage.

Congratulations to Jason and Brittany!

Check out the adorable posts below.