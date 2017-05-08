WATCH: Watch US*99's exclusive cooking session with Stylz & Roman and Chef Doug Psaltis in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen today at 1pm!

Join The 5k Dog Dash to help veterans and service dogs

May 8, 2017 10:50 AM

This might be one of the best events we’ve ever heard of and hope that you can help out!

The all-volunteer run organization, Saveave, takes Military & Law Enforcement Working Dogs deemed unsuitable for adoption and places them on secured properties owned by Saveave. The dogs are then looked after by hired disabled veterans to live with and care for these 4-legged veterans.

Saveave is launching a new annual fundraiser on September 9th in Lisle, IL to help raise awareness and funds for the organization. The event is a family and dog-friendly 5k Dog Dash and it benefits disabled veterans. .

​Check out the event and how you can help by clicking HERE.

