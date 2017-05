It’s become a common phenomenon to have an ELABORATE show when going through the heart of the country community, Nashville. Luke Bryan of course didn’t disappoint with Cole Swindell as a surprise guest. Cole joined Luke on stage to perform “Roller Coaster” and “This Is How We Roll.”

**FUN FACT: Cole Swindell co-wrote both songs!!**

“Roller Coaster”



“This Is How We Roll”