Monday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Francesca from Wonder Lake! Roman is now 119 & 14.
- Kelsea Ballerini says that this rapper inspired her song “Yeah Boy.” Who was it?
- Billy Ray Cyrus says that he now wants to be known as simply just Cyrus. What was the title of his breakout country hit?
- This singer and “Voice” judge recently told Entertainment Tonight that his next album may be his last. Who was it?
- He was a general contractor in Nashville, Tennessee before quitting that job to pursue a music career. Who is this “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” singer?
- Twitter will stream a live concert from this group’s “Welcome Home Tour” this Saturday (May 13th). This group will also play Wrigley Field this summer. Who are they?
Answers:
- Flava Flav
- Achy Breaky Heart
- Blake Shelton
- Drake White
- Zac Brown Band
– Stylz & Roman