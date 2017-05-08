Monday: Roman’s College of Country Knowledge

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Melissa@US99.com. This morning Roman faced Francesca from Wonder Lake! Roman is now 119 & 14.

Kelsea Ballerini says that this rapper inspired her song “Yeah Boy.” Who was it? Billy Ray Cyrus says that he now wants to be known as simply just Cyrus. What was the title of his breakout country hit? This singer and “Voice” judge recently told Entertainment Tonight that his next album may be his last. Who was it? He was a general contractor in Nashville, Tennessee before quitting that job to pursue a music career. Who is this “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” singer? Twitter will stream a live concert from this group’s “Welcome Home Tour” this Saturday (May 13th). This group will also play Wrigley Field this summer. Who are they?

Answers:

Flava Flav Achy Breaky Heart Blake Shelton Drake White Zac Brown Band

– Stylz & Roman