WATCH: Watch US*99's exclusive cooking session with Stylz & Roman and Chef Doug Psaltis in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen today at 1pm!

TODAY Show Announced Their Summer Concert Series

May 8, 2017 8:05 AM

Harry Styles will kick off the Today show’s Summer Concert Series tomorrow, Tuesday, May 8th. The full lineup was revealed today and includes Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and many more.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

5/9 – Harry Styles
5/15 – New Kids on the Block
5/16 – Zac Brown Band
5/19 – Mary J. Blige
5/26 – Miley Cyrus
5/29 – Niall Horan
6/2 – Thomas Rhett
6/9 – Halsey
6/16 – Shania Twain
6/30 – Charlie Puth
7/6 – Ed Sheeran
7/7 – Flo Rida
7/18 – Chris Stapleton
7/21 – DNCE
7/28 – Fitz and the Tantrums
8/4 – Brad Paisley
8/18 – Hailee Steinfeld

Click here for more details!

Dates to be announced – Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Tim and Faith

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live