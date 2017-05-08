TODAY Show Announced Their Summer Concert Series

Harry Styles will kick off the Today show’s Summer Concert Series tomorrow, Tuesday, May 8th. The full lineup was revealed today and includes Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and many more.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

5/9 – Harry Styles

5/15 – New Kids on the Block

5/16 – Zac Brown Band

5/19 – Mary J. Blige

5/26 – Miley Cyrus

5/29 – Niall Horan

6/2 – Thomas Rhett

6/9 – Halsey

6/16 – Shania Twain

6/30 – Charlie Puth

7/6 – Ed Sheeran

7/7 – Flo Rida

7/18 – Chris Stapleton

7/21 – DNCE

7/28 – Fitz and the Tantrums

8/4 – Brad Paisley

8/18 – Hailee Steinfeld

Dates to be announced – Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Tim and Faith