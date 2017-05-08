US*99 First Listen with Luke Combs at Joe’s Bar in Chicago 

US*99 presents an exclusive new event series called the US*99 First Listen concert!
Luke Combs debut album ‘This One’s For You,’ with the new single ‘Hurricane,’ releases on Friday, June 2nd. Pre-order the album now and you will receive a download of the album on June 2nd, PLUS a ticket for the US*99 First Listen concert with Luke Combs on Tuesday, May 30th at Joe’s Bar in Chicago.
Get the album and tickets at TICKETWEB.COM
Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 8:30pm. It’s only $15 and you get the new album and a ticket to the show!
Originally from Asheville, North Carolina… Luke Combs is a 26-year-old musician with a passion for playing country music. Luke began to develop his craft in the summer of 2011 while attending Appalachian State University and has been plowing ahead ever since. After 3 years playing with his band in his home state of North Carolina, Luke made the move to Nashville in September of 2014. Quickly creating a buzz amongst the musical community, Luke released his single ‘Hurricane’ on June 16th of 2015 and saw it rise into the iTunes Country Charts Top 10 day of release as well as the Billboard Hot Country Top 40.
