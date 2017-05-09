Chris Pratt has the BEST embarrassing Tim McGraw story

We ALL have those celebrities that we can’t help but fangirl over — that person for Chris Pratt (as massive a celebrity as he is himself) is Tim McGraw. Chris Pratt was on Late Night with Seth Meyers when he shared the embarrassing story…

Fun fact: Chris Pratt LOVES country music and Tim McGraw. So much so that he HAS and (regularly) wears Tim’s cologne, Southern Blend. Yup. He even told Seth, “It’s nice. [My wife] Anna [Faris] loves it. And she always knows if I put a little Southern Blend on, she’s going to have to endure some lovemaking.”

Chris went on to say how they were both at the Oscars, and he kept STARING at Tim and Faith, to the point that he was sure Tim noticed.

“I’m getting closer and closer, I’m like ‘This is my chance to talk to Tim McGraw’ and he catches me staring at him a few times, he had performed a song that night. I said, ‘Hey, Tim, that was a great song tonight.’ He’s like, ‘Thank you.’”

Chris REALLY should’ve stopped there but… he didn’t.

“I said, ‘I’m just a huge fan of both you [and Faith]’ and he’s like, ‘Thank you, thank you.’ I said, ‘I’m wearing your cologne.’”

Mhmmmmmmmmmm!!! Not overly creepy at ALL!!! Hahaha Chris Pratt, we understand!