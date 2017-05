Well THAT didn’t take long… the final season of American Idol aired on Fox back in 2016 but the reality singing competition that provided a LOT of talent to the country community will return to TV in 2018. From Carrie Underwood, to Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Kelly Clarkson, & Kellie Pickler… country music has definitely benefitted from the show that has found a new home on ABC!!

Are you excited?! Or do you want it to stay gone….

