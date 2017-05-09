Lauren Alaina’s new single is autobiographical

Lauren Alaina has been open about her past struggles with an eating disorder, and in many ways, how the release of her album, “Road Less Traveled” was her journey.

Lauren has announced that “Doin’ Fine” will be the next single off of the album, and is a song about her life.

In a recent interview, she said, “My dad’s an alcoholic, and he went to rehab a couple years ago, and then my parents got divorced, and it was crazy. My mom married a family friend, and my dad married someone that’s eight years older than me, so it was just like, these like … I literally live a country song, so I had to write one.”

“Doin’ Fine” will be released to radio May 22nd!

