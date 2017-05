Sometimes, when things are going wrong, you need SOMETHING to get you out of a funk. Sometimes it’s a sweet treat, and sometimes it’s your assistant carrying around a bag of liquor “for emergencies.”

No really, Miranda says her assistant carries around, what she’s named her “nanny bag” aka liquid happiness! “She packs a bag of liquor for emergencies, for meltdowns and things like that,” Miranda said in a recent interview.

We like the way she thinks!!

MORE.