Thomas Rhett makes little girl with Alopecia the “Star of His Show”

Brooklyn Kelly is a young, super massive Thomas Rhett fan who suffers from Alopecia, an autoimmune disease which causes hair loss. Although many adults would have a hard time coping with such a thing, Brooklyn reportedly always has an upbeat attitude & one thing that ALWAYS puts her in a good mood? Thomas Rhett.

When she went to his show the other night, she brought a sign with her that said, “Make me the Star of Your Show!” The fans around her noticed and used their phones to light the sign up to get Thomas’ attention… and it worked!!!

He brought her up on stage during, “Star of the Show,” and it was a really special moment — for Brooklyn, for the fans, & for Thomas.

