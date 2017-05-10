Celebrate Your Graduation With These Incredible Deals!

Graduating this year? Take advantage of it by scoring some deals from restaurants who are celebrating your success. (You deserve it, we know you worked hard for it.)

Just show your student ID and get hooked up at the following places:

Buffalo Wild Wings

10% off sweet or spicy wings because all that studying for your final exams left you HUNGRAY!

Burger King

Get 10$ off your meal because you have to feed the studious beast inside.

Chick-fil-A

Score a free small drink with a purchase of whatever your little graduate heart desires.

Chipotle

Sorry, no free guac…. but you do get a free drink with your burrito.

Dairy Queen

Some DQ’s are offering Student Meal Deals, which is legit since you’re probably saving every penny for that expensive college tuition.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Students run on Dunkin for their exams, especially when they are offering 10% off.

P.F. Chang’s

Buy $50 worth of gift cards and you’ll get a free $10 bonus card meaning buy your friends gifts and get a little sumfin to treat yoself.

Qdoba

Free drinks and a $5 burrito meal deal. Does it get any better?

Subway

10% off your whole meal if your a student.

Buca Di Beppo

Those bellies wont feed themselves. Dig into some pasta, which is 10% off.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Celebrate your graduation at Ruth’s Chris Steak House with a complimentary 3-course meal with the purchase of 4 entrees. Mention Graduation Offer at booking from April 17 to July 2!