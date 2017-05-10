WATCH: Smokeout Session w/ Stylz & Roman and Chef Doug Psaltis in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen 

Florida Georgia Line announce “FGL House”

May 10, 2017 9:08 PM
Filed Under: bar, Florida George Line, Nashville, Restaurant

Downtown Nashville is about to get a LOT hotter for the summer!! The duo are opening a restuarant/bar/entertainment venue in a four story building near south Broadway!!

“It was a cool opportunity in our hometown here in Nashville that we love — a place we could call our own and gather with our friends, our family and our fans and create a cool environment where people can make great memories,” Tyler Hubbard told The Tenessean.

The best part? A rooftop was just added to the building which can be used as venue space! There will reportedly be daily music, “Southern style cuisine with a California flair,” and of course their very own Old Camp Whiskey.

More.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live