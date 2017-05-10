Florida Georgia Line announce “FGL House”

Downtown Nashville is about to get a LOT hotter for the summer!! The duo are opening a restuarant/bar/entertainment venue in a four story building near south Broadway!!

“It was a cool opportunity in our hometown here in Nashville that we love — a place we could call our own and gather with our friends, our family and our fans and create a cool environment where people can make great memories,” Tyler Hubbard told The Tenessean.

The best part? A rooftop was just added to the building which can be used as venue space! There will reportedly be daily music, “Southern style cuisine with a California flair,” and of course their very own Old Camp Whiskey.

