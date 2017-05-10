Former American Idol winner in talks to judge

It hasn’t even been two years since American Idol concluded it’s 15th season and already the show will be resurrected with a new home on ABC in 2018. Since the surprising announcement, we’ve found out some details on how the show is coming together.

To our delight, first season winner Kelly Clarkson is reportedly in negotiations to come full circle and appear on the reboot of American Idol as a judge, but is also allegedly clearing her schedule to be available for auditions. Unlike past seasons, auditions are rumored to be in central locations rather than touring, and take place at Disneyland or Disney World.

No word on whether Keith Urban may also make his way back to the show, but former host Ryan Seacrest has also had advanced talks of being the host once again.

