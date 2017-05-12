10 TV Show Moms We Absolutely Adore

May 12, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Mother's Day

Some are loving, some are overbearing, some are witty and sarcastic but they are our moms.

Okay, not our but it almost seems like it.

This mother’s day, we wanted to pay tribute to some of the TV show mom’s that raised us and maybe taught us some important life lessons that we wouldn’t have learned anywhere else.

We wouldn’t be who we are without our real mothers and our knowledgable TV mommas!

1.Joyce Summers ( Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

Mother to Buffy (the Vampire Slayer), she was one of the most beloved characters, always seeing the best in people and offering a fresh perspective on the vampire slaying situations.

Credit: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Credit: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

2. Lorelai Gilmore (Gilmore Girls)

Lorelai is the “cool mom” you always wanted your mom to be. She was hip and best friends with her daughter, allowing her to be there for the good, the bad and the ugly.

Gilmore Girls/ Netflix

Gilmore Girls/ Netflix

3. Carol Brady (The Brady Bunch)

Here’s the story of a lovely mommy. Mrs. Brady wasn’t just a mother to those six children, she was an iconic American mother to all of us teaching us important life lessons for years to com.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TV Land)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TV Land)

4. Rebecca Katsopolis (Full House)

Rebecca was a mother figure to the motherless Tanner girls, who sometimes just needed a females perspective in a household ran by 3 men. She was compassionate, understanding and always willing to lend a helping hand.

(Photo credit should read TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images)

 

 

