Ready to see an amazing concert … from the Front Row?

Come find US*99 & Kimmie Caruba tomorrow afternoon at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on the South Plaza between Gates 4 & 5 for your chance to win the ultimate upgrade!

SET TIMES:

Lots open at 5:30p

Gate open at 6p

Kane Brown: 7:30 – 7:55p

Chris Young: 8:10 – 9:10p

Jason Aldean: 9:35 – 11:00p