Simon Cowell Has Absolutely ‘No Interest’ In Joining That “American Idol” Revival

What’s American Idol without Simon Cowell?

Not successful, that’s what.

The internet has mixed reactions, some confused, when ABC announced they were rebooting the singing competition. Reboots are usually designated for shows that have been off the air for awhile leaving fans nostalgic and craving more.

Idol wrapped up its tenure just last April so trust me when I say this, no one is missing it. Not even Kelly Clarkson, who instead of paying homage to the program that gained her fame, signed on to be a judge on direct competitor The Voice.

Cowell, a judge on the show from 2002-2010, said that he was asked to join but has no intention.

“I was asked to do it, and the answer is no,” Cowell told Extra. “I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t re-create that.”

Disney co-chairman Ben Sherwood warned America to “get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol.”

I guess we’ll see about that.