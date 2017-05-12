Everything Cancelled, Renewed & Picked Up for 2017-2018 TV Season

TV fans know that May is the month of truth.
As the 2016-2017 TV season wraps up, networks are revealing difficult executive decisions about the fates of some of your favorite shows at the annual upfront.
What shows will make the cut? Which ones will end up on the cutting boarD? Which ones will we forget about in a few days? Which cliffhangers will haunt us for the rest of time (Timeless, you left us too soon.)
With each cancellation comes room for new, hopefully more promising shows.
Here’s a list of shows that have been renewed, cancelled, to be determined and a list of some new pilots picked up.
The CW
Renewed:
- The 100
- Arrow
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- The Flash
- iZombie
- Jane the Virgin
- The Originals
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us
- Riverdale
- Supernatural
- Supergirl
- Whose Line Is It Anyway
Canceled/Ended:
- The Vampire Diaries
- Frequency
- No Tomorrow
- Reign
Pilots:
- Life Sentence
- Dynasty
- Black Lightning
- Valor
Fox
Renewed:
- American Grit
- Bob’s Burgers
- Empire
- Family Guy
- Gotham
- Hell’s Kitchen
- The Last Man on Earth
- Lethal Weapon
- Lucifer
- MasterChef
- MasterChef Junior
- The Mick
- The Simpsons (Renewed for 2 more seasons)
- So You Think You Can Dance
- Star
- X Files
Canceled/Ended:
- Bones
- Coupled
- Houdini & Doyle
- Rosewood
- Sleepy Hollow
- Party Over Here
- Pitch
- APB
- Son of Zorn
- Making History
Fate Unknown:
- 24: Legacy
- Prison Break
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- The Exorcist
- Hotel Hell
- Kicking & Screaming
- New Girl
- Scream Queens
CBS
Renewed:
- 48 Hours
- 60 Minutes
- The Big Bang Theory
- Big Brother
- Blue Bloods
- Bull
- Criminal Minds
- The Good Fight
- Hawaii Five-0
- Kevin Can Wait
- Life in Pieces
- Madam Secretary
- MacGyver
- Man with a Plan
- Mom
- NCIS
- NCIS: Los Angeles
- NCIS: New Orleans
- Scorpion
- Superior Donuts
- Survivor
- Zoo
Canceled/Ended:
- American Gothic
- BrainDead
- Rush Hour
- Doubt
TBD:
- 2 Broke Girls
- The Amazing Race
- Code Black
- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
- Elementary
- The Great Indoors
- Hunted
- The Odd Couple
- Ransom
- Training Day
- Undercover Boss
ABC
Renewed
- $100,000 Pyramid
- American Housewife
- American Idol (Reboot)
- The Bachelor
- The Bachelorette
- Bachelor in Paradise
- Black-ish
- Celebrity Family Feud
- Dancing With the Stars
- Designated Survivor
- The Goldbergs (Renewed for 2 more seasons)
- Grey’s Anatomy
- How to Get Away with Murder
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D
- The Middle
- Modern Family
- Once Upon a Time
- Scandal (Final Season 7)
- Shark Tank
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Canceled/Ended:
- American Crime
- The Catch
- Conviction
- Dr. Ken
- Imaginary Mary
- Last Man Standing
- Mistresses
- Notorious
- The Real O’Neals
- Secrets and Lies
- Time After Time
Pilots:
- The Crossing
- The Good Doctor
- The Gospel of Kevin
- The Mayor
- Start Up
NBC
Renewed:
- America’s Got Talent
- American Ninja Warrior
- Blacklist
- Blindspot
- The Carmichael Show
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med
- Chicago PD
- The Good Place
- Great News
- Hollywood Game Night
- The Night Shift
- Shades Of Blue
- Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge
- Taken
- This Is Us (Renewed for 2 more seasons)
- The Wall
- Will & Grace (Revival)
- The Voice
Canceled/Ended:
- Aquarius
- Timeless
- Grimm
- Powerless
- Heartbeat
- Emerald City
Fate Unknown
- Chicago Justice