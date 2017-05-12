Everything Cancelled, Renewed & Picked Up for 2017-2018 TV Season

TV fans know that May is the month of truth.

As the 2016-2017 TV season wraps up, networks are revealing difficult executive decisions about the fates of some of your favorite shows at the annual upfront.

What shows will make the cut? Which ones will end up on the cutting boarD? Which ones will we forget about in a few days? Which cliffhangers will haunt us for the rest of time (Timeless, you left us too soon.)

With each cancellation comes room for new, hopefully more promising shows.

Here’s a list of shows that have been renewed, cancelled, to be determined and a list of some new pilots picked up.