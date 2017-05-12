Woman Wore Her Engagement Ring Every Day For A Year Without Knowing It [WATCH]

Imagine getting proposed to only to find out that you had been wearing the engagement ring for a year.

That is what happened to this one woman.

Her new fiance uploaded the above video with the following caption:

For our 1 year Anniversary, I made my girlfriend a necklace, the first one I’d ever made, which she loved and proceeded to wear every day and everywhere we went. A year and a half later we traveled to Smoo cave in Scotland, a place we had talked about since we first met. We wanted a nice photo in the cave so I setup my camera and tripod on a timer, and rushed in. I had asked a little earlier if I could borrow the necklace for a moment to take a nice photo of it near the cave. I took it from my pocket, kneeled, broke it open and revealed that something was hidden inside the entire time.When she finally calmed down and it sunk in, “wait.. ITS BEEN IN THERE THE ENTIRE TIME!? I COULD HAVE LOST IT YOU F***** IDIOT!”…. Haha she was Happy-Angry.