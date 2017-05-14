Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren thanks daughter Willa Gray, on Mother’s Day

May 14, 2017 10:59 PM
Filed Under: Adoption, Africa, Baby Girl, expecting, Lauren Akins, Mother's Day, Thomas Rhett, uganda, willa gray

Ever since we heard the WONDERFUL news that Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren were not only expecting, but also adopting a baby from Africa we were OVERJOYED for the beautiful couple. They finally got their baby girl, Willa Gray, home last week after falling in love with her while in Uganda OVER a year ago!

So SO happy for Thomas & Lauren — and she couldn’t have been more thrilled to officially be a momma this Mother’s Day (since she hasn’t given birth to her other daughter yet) thanks to Willa making it home just in time!!

She said via Instagram, “so thankful for this sweet little love bug of mine who made me a mommy this Mother’s Day 💗 and thankful that I have the best example of a mom in the world @lisaagregory🐝😘 I love you so much mom! And thankful for the best mother in law a girl could ever ask for:) love you @paige_lankford1 💛 I am one blessed mama 🙌🏼😍”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live