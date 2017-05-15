ABC Not Interested in Reba’s New Drama “Red Blooded”

May 15, 2017 3:13 PM
Sorry Reba McEntire fans, you won’t be seeing the redheaded country star on your fall television lineup.

Deadline reports that ABC has passed on Reba’s potential Southern gothic soap opera “Red Blooded.”

The star was set to play Sheriff Ruby Adair, a character with some serious demons.

All hope isn’t lost just yet – ABC studios is shopping the show to a cable affiliate so it may find a home on Lifetime or more fittingly, CMT.

Let’s look on the bright side: no new Reba show probably means a lot more new music.

 

