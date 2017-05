Dan Smyers is officially off the market.

The other half of Dan + Shay married his other half, Abby Law, in Nashville over the weekend.

People reports that the couple included their three dogs, who rocked tuxedos and a dress, in the wedding ceremony.

Husband + Wife. A post shared by Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) on May 15, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

The couple got engaged back in November of 2016 during a vacation to Hawaii.

They have been dating for more than three years.

Congrats – wishing you all the best on your new and exciting journey together!